California’s First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Orange County

NBC BAY AREA

Health officials in Orange County have confirmed California’s first case of the deadly coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed early Sunday morning.

A traveler from Wuhan, China has been transported to a hospital in Orange County and is in isolation, officials said in a statement. The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) provided guidance to the patient to reduce exposure to the public while they were awaiting confirmation from the CDC, which came Saturday night.

Health officials said that there is no evidence that the virus has spread in Orange County and that the current risk of infection in the area remains low.

