Air Supply Delivers Greatest Hits at the Cerritos Center

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sun., March 15, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Romance is in the air and on the stage when Air Supply returns to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) to perform its greatest hits on Sunday, March 15, 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale at the CCPA Ticket Office, by calling (562) 916-8500, or at cerritoscenter.com.

Founded in the 1970s and inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013, AIR SUPPLY has been one of Pop music’s most enduring acts, maintaining a strong fan base that spans generations and continents.

In 1975, United Kingdom-native Graham Russell and Australian-born Russell Hitchcock met during rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar. The two decided to form a duet and founded Air Supply. A year later, the duo’s first Australian single, Love and Other Bruises, struck No. One on the national charts. The two recorded their debut album, Life Support, which became a Top 10 album in Australia.

One of the songs from the album, Lost in Love, found its way to producer Clive Davis, who signed Air Supply to Arista Records. In 1980 the album Lost in Love was released, and its title track became an overnight sensation. Air Supply’s second single from the album, All Out of Love, rose to the top of the charts even faster. Seven Top Five singles later, Air Supply had matched the Beatles’ run of consecutive Top Five singles. By 1983 the duo’s first four American album releases, Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Now and Forever, and The Greatest Hits collectively sold more than seven million copies. Songs from the group’s next albums, News From Nowhere, Yours Truly, and Across the Concrete Sky, all added hits to Air Supply’s growing discography, and material for another greatest-hits album, 1995’s Greatest Hits Live…Now and Forever, another multi-Platinum seller. The duo’s other notable works include The Earth Is, which sold more than a million copies overseas; the multi-Platinum-selling The Vanishing Race; The Book of Love; The Definitive Collection; Yours Truly; Sweet Dreams: The Encore Collection; Ultimate Air Supply; Platinum & Gold Collection, Love Songs; and The Singer and the Song. Air Supply’s latest release was the long-awaited album Mumbo Jumbo, featuring the single Dance With Me.

For tickets or more information call (562) 916-8500, or go to cerritoscenter.com.

