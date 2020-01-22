ERUSD Board Member Jose Lara Resigns

BY BRIAN HEWS

Controversial El Rancho Unified school board member Jose Lara announced his resignation at the regular ERUSD Board meeting yesterday, declaring his last board meeting as Feb. 4

In a statement, Lara wanted to focus on his family and in particular his son, “My son has recently become ill. After a long hospital stay, he is now home and recovering, at this time, I must focus on my family, their well-being, and can no longer serve on the board.”

The announcement comes after a series of Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News articles triggered a recall election targeting Lara and his crony Leanne Ibarra.

The board has limited choices, appoint a new member or hold a special election.

A special election could be the likely choice given that an appointee must be chosen by a majority of the members.

Current President Gabriel Orosco with Ibarra always voted with Lara, now with his resignation, the battle lines are drawn between those two and Dr. Teresa Merino and Clerk Caroline Castillo.

According to Education Code Sections 5091 the board must act within sixty days: “When a vacancy occurs longer than four months before the end of a Board member’s term, the Board shall, within 60 days of the date of the vacancy – Feb 4. in ERUSD’s case – either order an election or make a provisional appointment.”

Lara was not up for re-election until November 2020 so the board will have 60 days from Feb. 4, which is April 6 to call an election or make a provisional appointment.

Depending on the date, the board member could be elected through the recall election.

According to Ballotpedia a recall election in California was held in 2018 after the board member resigned. Her replacement was elected through the recall election.

