Parent Meeting for Distinguished Young Women Cerritos-Artesia at the Cerritos Senior Center Sat. Jan. 25

Share this:

Tweet

Email



TWO WINNERS from last year’s competition, (l-r) Josie Nieh and Sujanya Narayanan. The young women are evaluated in categories: Scholastics (20% of overall score), Interview (25%), Talent (25%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).



Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through an empowering, transformative experiences that culminates in a fun celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. DYW Cerritos-Artesia is set to host its scholarship program on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Cerritos College.

The DYW Cerritos-Artesia 2021 scholarship program is open to all junior girls who reside in Artesia or Cerritos, possess a grade point average of at least 2.5, and are U.S. citizens.

A Mandatory Parent Meeting for Distinguished Young Women Cerritos-Artesia will be held at the Cerritos Senior Center on Sat., Jan. 25 at 1:00 p.m. Please refer to www.Distinguishedyw.org for more information and application submission. For information about our local program, please contact Rhonda Burd at [email protected]

Over $9,500 was awarded to outstanding young women of our community who participated in last year’s program. Josie Nieh and Sujanga Narayannan, current Whitney High School seniors and the winners of the Cerritos-Artesia program last year, represented our program in the California State Distinguished Young Women Program in Bakersfield this past summer.

The mission of DYW is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing experiences that promote and reward scholarship, leadership and talent. The program’s emphasis on “being your best self” supports a platform of young women who are healthy, confident, studious, ambitious and involved in their communities. The young women are evaluated in the following categories: Scholastics (25% of overall score), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

Distinguished Young Women began in 1958, and has impacted the lives of more than 770,000 young women. Their mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond.

National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Encore Rehabilitation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, Jostens and Alabama Media Group. For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing And Communications Director, at 251-438-3621or [email protected] YW.or or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments