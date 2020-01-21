Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents THE MIKADO

Love, Mishaps, and Comedy Collide in

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

The Mikado

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., March 13, 2020, 8:00 PM

A comic gem! Handsome designs, sharp acting, and impressive singing! – The New York Times

CERRITOS, CA – Don’t miss New York Gilbert & Sullivan

Players’ all-new and critically acclaimed Opera The Mikado at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $40.

At the heart of this popular Opera is a love triangle challenged by mishaps and comedy. In the Japanese town of Titipu, a high school maiden, a wandering minstrel, and a lord high executioner find themselves embroiled in sticky romantic entanglements. With blundering officials, witty libretto, abounding absurdity, and hapless – but comical – misadventures, THE MIKADO pokes fun at the social

conventions and norms of 19th-Century England. This topically updated, “trusty production has everything an admirer of this music could want,” cheers The New York Times. “We shall laugh at the jokes and smile at the social satire, but behind both are some extraordinary music and Arthur Sullivan’s talent for pushing irresistible melody into long, rushing sequences that never lose their equilibrium.”

Founded in 1974, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) is led by artistic director Albert Bergeret, who has been hailed as “the leading custodian of the G&S classics” by New York Magazine. The company has presented more than 2,000 Gilbert & Sullivan masterpieces throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, captivating audiences of all ages.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

