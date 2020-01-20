LA MIRADA SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR HOMELESS COUNT

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

The City of La Mirada is looking for volunteers to assist with the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Every year, the Homeless Count is organized by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in the region. The Homeless Count helps direct resources where they are needed most.

The City of La Mirada will conduct its homeless count on Tuesday, January 22 starting at 8:00 p.m. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available.

For additional information call the La Mirada Resource Center at (562) 943-7277 or to sign up to participate as a volunteer, visit theycountwillyou.org.

The 2019 homeless count result sent shockwaves through many LA County cities. The county saw a 12% increase in homeless compared to 2018. The count found 58,936 homeless and increase of nearly 6,000. 3,874 were homeless veterans, 9% (5,000+) were under 18, with a 6% increase (3,000+) in unsheltered families.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments