Cerritos Mayor pro tem Yokoyama and Councilman Pulido to Hold Town Hall Today

Cerrito Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama and Councilman Mark Pulido will hold a town hall meeting at the Sheraton Cerritos Lobby located at 12725 Center Ct Dr S. starting a 9 a.m. today.

The two will discuss the current state of the city and answer all your questions before going across the street to the city’s Martin Luther King Celebration inside the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts at 10 a.m.

