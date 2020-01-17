Man Shot and Killed in Artesia

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

A man was shot and killed in Artesia today, and according to authorities, the shooter was at large Friday morning.

The shooting occurred near the 11700 block of 166th Street and Pioneer Boulevard, at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Deputies responded to a call and located the victim, who was shot twice in the upper body.

The victim died later at a nearby hospital.

No description of a suspect or suspects was available. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crimes Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments