CARMAGEDDON: I-5 Northbound & Southbound Overnight Full Freeway Closures – I-605 to Norwalk Blvd.

Norwalk – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of all northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and Norwalk Boulevard to realign the southbound I-605 connector to southbound I-5; install K-rail; stripe lanes; and grade bridge falsework. Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday, Jan. 21: from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m.The nights of Tuesday, Jan. 21, Wednesday, Jan. 22, & the night of Thursday, Jan. 23: 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Use southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 (Long Beach Freeway) or to southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) back to I-5. Or reverse route for northbound.
Southbound detour: southbound I-5 to southbound I-605. Exit Imperial Highway eastbound to I-5, turn right on frontage road to soutbound on ramp.
Northbound detour: northbound traffic taken off at Norwalk Blvd. Either continue straight to Imperial Highway or turn right on Norwalk Blvd. to Imperial Highway. Then turn left on Imperial Highway to northbound I-605 to northbound I-5.
