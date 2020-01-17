CARMAGEDDON: I-5 Northbound & Southbound Overnight Full Freeway Closures – I-605 to Norwalk Blvd.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Norwalk – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of all northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and Norwalk Boulevard to realign the southbound I-605 connector to southbound I-5; install K-rail; stripe lanes; and grade bridge falsework. Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 21: from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m.The nights of Tuesday, Jan. 21, Wednesday, Jan. 22, & the night of Thursday, Jan. 23: 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound I-5 closed between I-605 and Norwalk Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound I-605 connectors to southbound I-5 closed. (Starting at 10 p.m.)

Alternate route: Use southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 (Long Beach Freeway) or to southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) back to I-5. Or reverse route for northbound.

Southbound detour: southbound I-5 to southbound I-605. Exit Imperial Highway eastbound to I-5, turn right on frontage road to soutbound on ramp.

Northbound detour: northbound traffic taken off at Norwalk Blvd. Either continue straight to Imperial Highway or turn right on Norwalk Blvd. to Imperial Highway. Then turn left on Imperial Highway to northbound I-605 to northbound I-5.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments