Don’t Miss Tony-Winning Musical KINKY BOOTS at Cerritos Center

3-D Theatricals Presents

Tony-winning Kinky Boots

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Friday, February 14, 21, & 28, 2020, 8:00 PM

Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 16, 23, & March 1, 2020, 2:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 & 29, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:30 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) presents 3-D Theatrical’s award-winning Kinky Boots. Tickets start at $25.

KINKY BOOTS will run at the CCPA at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 21, and 28; 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15; 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 23, and March 1; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 and 29; and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27.

Fan favorite Kinky Boots is a big-hearted musical about Charlie Price, who inherited his family’s factory and is struggling to save it from closure. Circumstances lead to Charlie forming an unlikely partnership with an entertainer, Lola, who tries to help him with wild ideas. Together, the duo creates a snazzy line of stilettos that lights the world on fire. In the course of it all, both learn valuable lessons about compassion and accepting each other’s differences.

This production features lyrics and snazzy music by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. The production earned 13 Tony nominations and six wins, including “Best Musical” and “Best Score” for

Lauper.

The recipient of several Ovation awards and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award nominations, 3-D Theatricals is now in its 11th season, having established itself as one of Southern California’s premier professional theater companies.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

