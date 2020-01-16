Buffalo Exchange Tokens for Bags Benefits Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Su Casa is excited to announce that they have been selected as a recipient of the Buffalo Exchange Tokens for Bags® program from January through June 2020. You can now donate to Su Casa just by shopping at Buffalo Exchange at 4608 E. 2nd Street in Long Beach.

Instead of a plastic bag, the Tokens for Bags® program offers every customer who makes a purchase one “token” valued at five cents (the cost to produce a bag) to donate to Su Casa which was selected to benefit from the Long Beach store’s Tokens for Bags program. According to Dean Lockwood, director of development at Su Casa, “It means you can help out our cause just by shopping at Buffalo Exchange and an extra bonus is keeping a plastic bag out of circulation and landfills.”

According to Buffalo Exchange, the Tokens for Bags program has generated over $803,000 for hundreds of local nonprofit organizations since 1994 and has kept over 16.06 million plastic bags out of the environment.

For more information, please contact Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence at (562) 421-6537 or email [email protected]. Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has been providing domestic violence services for the community for over 40 years.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments