PIH Health Recognized as a Top Performing Provider Organization by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Whittier, Calif. (January 15, 2020) – PIH Health Physicians has recently been named a 4.5-star award winner by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) for its performance in the Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Medicare Advantage program (formerly known as Medicare Advantage 5 Star Reporting of Physician Organizations) for measurement year 2018. PIH Health Physicians was also recognized as a Most Improved provider organization.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said PIH Health Physicians President Brian Smolskis. “We take tremendous pride in providing the highest-quality healthcare to the community we serve.” IHA’s AMP Medicare Advantage program measures performance and publicly reports star ratings for medical groups and IPAs using the same measures and methodologies established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Star Ratings program for health plans. Medicare star ratings are intended to help beneficiaries select higher-quality health plans and focus health plan quality improvement efforts.

The 4.5-star designation recognizes a high level of Medicare Advantage quality achievement. To earn this recognition, a provider organization must achieve an overall star rating of 4.5 across all clinical quality measures reported by IHA. Only 41 of 175 participating provider organizations achieved this performance level in measurement year 2018.

The Most Improved distinction recognizes provider organizations that have succeeded at improving quality of care for Medicare Advantage populations. To earn this recognition, provider organizations must improve their overall star rating by at least half a star.

“These achievements embody the dedication of our doctors, advanced practice professionals, nurses, staff, leadership team, and Board members to providing our community with high-quality healthcare,” says Smolskis. “It is gratifying to be recognized for providing PIH Health patients with outstanding healthcare while maintaining the highest standards.”

