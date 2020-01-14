Explore DINOSAUR WORLD at the Cerritos Center

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Explores

Dinosaur World – A Brand New Dino-Mite Adventure

on Sun., March 8, 2020, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Grab your compass and join the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on an exciting expedition into the prehistoric world of dinosaurs on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $10. The kid-friendly show is recommended for ages 3 and older.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of DINOSAUR WORLD – A BRAND NEW DINO-MITE ADVENTURE, where little intrepid explorers journey back into the Jurassic age and into unchartered territories to discover the astonishing world of (remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs! Meet every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant – the Tyrannosaurus Rex – a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, and Segnosaurus!

The interactive live show promises to be a rip-roaringly fun ride to educate and delight youngsters and anyone with a Dino-mite sense of adventure. Get your tickets before they become extinct!

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

