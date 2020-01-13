Cerritos Center Revivies ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Revives One Night in Memphis

on Fri., March 6, 2020, 8:00 PM

“A live, hard charging rock and roll romp!” – The Daily Herald

CERRITOS, CA – There’s A Whole Lot of Shaking Going On in

One Night in Memphis! The acclaimed tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash will appear live at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, March 6 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $55 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Featuring more than 90 minutes of pure Rockabilly, Country, Gospel, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS is an authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally revered former cast members of the Broadway smash Million Dollar Quartet. The show re-creates that magical night of December 4, 1956, when the four music legends found themselves spontaneously jamming at Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The four did not know that their electrifying impromptu session, which captured the performers in their prime delivering the very best music of that time, was being recorded and preserved for history.

Hailed as “an amazing show!” by The San Francisco Examiner, One Night in Memphis is created and directed by John Mueller of the highly acclaimed Winter Dance Party show.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

