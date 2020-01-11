Truck Rams Into Don Ruben Restaurant in Hawaiian Gardens, Driver Flees

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Courtesy LACFD.

STAFF REPORT

A suspected hit-and-run driver was sought by authorities this morning, accused of crashing a truck into a restaurant in Hawaiian Gardens and injuring three workers inside.

The crash occurred at the Don Ruben restaurant, located at 12006 Carson St., which is a few blocks east of the 605 Freeway, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Michael Shaw of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station.

A gas pipe was severed in the crash and three employees working in the kitchen suffered injuries from hot cooking oil and two were taken to the hospital, Shaw said. The third victim declined treatment.

The driver of the GMC truck that struck the building ran from the crash scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Southern California Gas Co. was called in to turn off the gas to the restaurant. No fire was reported.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments