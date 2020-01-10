Police pursuit ends in lockdown of Whitney High and Wittmann Elementary Schools in Cerritos

Share this:

Tweet

Email



BY BRIAN HEWS • Jan 10, 2020

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that a pursuit, which started in Norwalk, ended up in Cerritos today with two “known felons” apprehended.



This saga began this morning at approximately 9:45 a.m. when Norwalk detectives spotted a known felon in Norwalk; when they tried to pull the felon over, him and his accomplice sped away.



A pursuit ensued on several streets in Cerritos involving the Norwalk detectives, Cerritos and Lakewood Deputy patrol units, and the Sheriff’s helicopter.

The suspects ended up on Cuesta Ln. in Cerritos which is a cul-de-sac, as they came to the end of the street, one of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle.



Directly across the street from the Cuesta cul-de-sac is Whitney High School, close by is Wittmann Elementary. As the Sheriffs arrived on scene and the helicopter was circling overhead, fast-acting Whitney and Wittmann staff placed the schools on lockdown.

The deputies located the suspects and arrested them within 10 minutes and recovered a firearm. No one was injured.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments