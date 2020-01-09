Sheriff’s Looking for Two People Who Shot Dog in La Mirada

Share this:

Tweet

Email



BY BRIAN HEWS

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in an act of animal cruelty that occurred on January 5, 2020.

Sheriffs said the couple stopped in the industrial area of 16400 Phoebe Ave on Saturday. A witness said he saw a man get out, throw something on the ground, and fire two shots, the two drove away onto Firestone Blvd.

The witness went over and was shocked to find a small terrier shot lying on his dog bed. “I can’t believe somebody would actually do that and not give it away to a shelter or put it down,” witness Alex Csonka told NBC.

If anyone has any information related to the incident below please contact the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station-Detectives Bureau at (562) 466-5419.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments