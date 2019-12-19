CIRQUE MECHANICS Amazes at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Cirque Mechanics: 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Dazzles

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., February 7, 2020, 8:00 PM

“Intelligently conceived and expertly executed” – The New York Times

CERRITOS, CA – Grab the kids and prepare to be amazed at

Cirque Mechanics: 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, which comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, February 7 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $40 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500. At the center of every circus rests a 42-foot ring full of

thrills, laughs, and excitement. CIRQUE MECHANICS: 42FT – A MENAGERIE OF MECHANICAL MARVELS dares audiences to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this evolving art form. The action in 42FT is full of theatricality and a modern sensibility, showcasing a galloping mechanical metal horse and a rotating tent frame for strongmen, acrobats, and aerialists.

Cirque Mechanics was founded in 2004 by Boston native and German Wheel artist Chris Lashua after the success of his collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, Birdhouse Factory. Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premiere American circus with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging. Spectacle Magazine hailed it as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.”

Although inspired by the modern circus, Cirque Mechanics finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. The shows, rooted in realism, display a raw quality rarely found in modern circus that makes their message timeless and relevant. Such tales are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around. Besides A Menagerie of Mechanics Marvels, the troupe’s productions include Birdhouse Factory, Boomtown, and Pedal Punk.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

