GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS Wows at the Cerritos Center

Golden Dragon Acrobats Wows

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., January 31, 8:00 PM

“This unique cirque spectacular showcases traditional Chinese acrobats who dazzle

with amazing feats of athleticism, daring heart-stopping stunts and the grace of their centuries-old art form.” – Broadway World

CERRITOS, CA – “The Golden Dragon Acrobats from China do the impossible (or at least the improbable),” raves The New York Times. Prepare to be mesmerized when the Golden Dragon Acrobats swings into the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, January 31, 8:00 PM. Purchase tickets, which start from $40, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

The rich culture and colorful traditions of the Chinese people burst forth in a breathtaking display of award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques. With grace, agility, and acute precision, the GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS delivers wondrous gymnastic feats in an awe-inspiring display of the Far East’s mystique, delighting audiences of all ages with a family-friendly, spell-binding show not to be missed.

Established in 1967 and now guided by world-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang, the troupe honors a tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company has performed throughout the United States, including at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., the New Victory Theater in New York City, and Boston Symphony Hall. The Golden Dragon Acrobats have twice been nominated for the prestigious New York Drama Desk Award for its Broadway performances.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or visit cerritoscenter.com.

