Los Angeles County Assessor is Hiring Appraisers

Job Opens Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. (PST)

LOS ANGELES, CA– Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is hiring Real Property Appraisers starting Monday. The job filing will open on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. (PST) through Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 5 p.m. (PST) or until the 2,500 application threshold is reached. These positions are rarely open and face stiff competition. They fill fast. Individuals will receive a one-year training, which includes classroom study and field work under the supervision of experienced appraisers.

Basic requirements include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university, a CA class C drivers’ license, and meet CA Board of Equalization certification within one year of employment.

“We are looking for individuals who are dedicated, committed, and honest employees with a genuine desire to serve the public,” Assessor Jeff Prang said. “These positions don’t come up often, and fill up fast, so I encourage those who meet the criteria and are interested, to apply as soon as the job filing opens Monday.”

For job announcement, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty/jobs/1860102/appraiser-real-property#

Los Angeles County is the largest employer in Southern California, with a workforce of 112,000 employees, an operating budget of $33 billion, and provides public services across 37 departments.

The Office of the Assessor closed the county assessment role cresting near $1.7 trillion and is the first step in the property tax system that provides vital public services for Los Angeles County residents such as schools, police, fire, even librarians.

Furthermore, Assessor Prang’s Office was listed by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for four out of the last five years. The County’s demographic and geographic diverse population boasts more than 10 million residents. As the largest employer in Southern California, Los Angeles County presents an unparalleled opportunity for professionals witha passion for serving the public and transforming lives.

