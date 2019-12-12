Shooting at Serrano Heights in East Orange

BY BRIAN HEWS

HMG- LCCN has learned of a shooting that occurred sometime this morning in Serrano Heights located on the border of Orange and Anaheim Hills.

Police were seen blocking off Magdalena Dr. which is just off Serrano Ave.

HMG-LCCN has called the OPD Watch Commander and the OCP PIO for more information and will update when available.

UPDATE:

The man was fatally shot by OCP while wielding a knife.

The call was around 11:30 on Magdalena, OCP approached the man and attempted to subdue him but he did not cooperate and the OCP shot him.

He was reportedly in his late 40’s.

Comments

