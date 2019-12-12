National Geographic Photographer BRIAN SKERRY Explores OCEAN SOUL at the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



National Geographic Photographer

Brian Skerry Explores Ocean Soul

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Thu., January 30, 2020, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry gives audiences a look into the “soul of the sea” at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Thursday, January 30 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $45 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

In the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC presentation OCEAN SOUL,

photojournalist BRIAN SKERRY shares tales of his journey from the North Atlantic, where harp seals face off with commercial hunters, to the Gulf of St. Lawrence in search of Atlantic blue-fin tuna, and to research facilities studying dolphin intelligence. Skerry, who has logged more than 10,000 hours underwater – often in extreme conditions beneath Arctic ice and in predator-infested waters – joined National Geographic in 1998 and in 2014 he was one of five photographers named as a National Geographic Photography Fellow. In 2017 he was awarded the title of Rolex “National Geographic Explorer of the Year.”

Skerry’s work has also been featured in the publications

Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, BBC Wildlife, Paris Match, GEO, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Smithsonian, Esquire, Audubon, and Men’s Journal. He is the author of 10 books, including the acclaimed monograph Ocean Soul. His latest book, SHARK, was released in June 2017.

The 11-time Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award winner, Skerry is the only photographer to win the coveted Peter Benchley Award for Excellence in Media. Skerry’s works have been exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. and in exhibits in Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and China.

Skerry frequently lectures on photography, exploration, and conservation issues at the United Nations General Assembly; the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland; TED Talks; The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.; The Royal Geographical Society in London; and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He’s a frequent guest on NBC’s TODAY Show and CBS’s This Morning.

For tickets or more information on this talk, call (562)

916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments