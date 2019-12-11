Cerritos Center Presents David Foster: Hitman Tour with Katharine McPhee

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents

An Intimate Evening With David Foster: Hitman Tour

Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee

on Sun., January 26, 2020, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – One of the most prolific songwriters and music producers of all time, David Foster comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 PM. He will be accompanied by a band and singer-songwriter-actress Katharine McPhee, a runner-up on American Idol. Tickets start at $85 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500. The concert is sponsored by Cerritos Auto Square. Nominated three times for “Best Original Song” Oscars,

Foster has won 16 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe. Known for his lush, sentimental sound, Foster is the mastermind behind smash hits such as Andrea Bocelli’s The Prayer, Kenny Loggins’ Forever, Chicago’s Hard to Say I’m Sorry, Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, and Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me.

Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. Foster has created hit songs and award-winning Gold and Platinum albums for a diverse array of artists, including Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates, and Gloria Estefan. He has created culture-defining soundtracks for blockbuster films such as The Bodyguard, Urban Cowboy, and St. Elmo’s Fire. The host of Foster & Friends was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the United States. Audiences first fell under KATHARINE MCPHEE’s spell in 2006 during a storied run on American Idol. Renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, the chanteuse possesses a voice for the ages. Propelled by the smash Over It, McPhee’s 2007

self-titled debut reached No. Two on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA Gold certification. McPhee released two more albums in 2010: Unbroken and Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You. McPhee reimagined and reinvigorated timeless Jazz standards on her I Fall in Love Too Easily album.

McPhee’s talents also extended to the big and small screens, with starring roles in Smash, CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and Scorpion. She was also on Broadway and London’s West End musical Waitress.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

