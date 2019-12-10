Cerritos Center Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson in MJ LIVE

Get Ready for a Thriller When

the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson in MJ LIVE

on Sat., January 25, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Jam to Michael Jackson hits when MJ LIVE

tribute, winner of the “Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas,” comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA). Tickets start at $40 for the 8 p.m. show on Saturday, January 25 and can be purchased at the CCPA Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 467-8818. Inspired by the late superstar King of Pop, MJ LIVE takes

audiences on a thrilling musical journey into Jackson’s genius. In a rousing production showcasing a live band, singers, and dancers, a talented impersonator revives Jackson’s looks, persona, one-of-a-kind voice, and electrifying dance moves. The tribute features costume changes and performances of The Gloved One’s greatest hits, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Dangerous, Smooth Criminal, and Black & White.

Recognized by Guinness World Records as the most successful entertainer of all time, Jackson was celebrated and embraced globally for his contribution to music, dance, and fashion. He debuted in show business as the youngest and most popular member of The Jackson 5 family band and went on to grip the world with distinctive showmanship and hits, including Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough, Bad, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, The Way You Make Me Feel, and Man in the Mirror. Thirteen of his solo songs landed on the No. One spot – the most ever by a male singer.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

