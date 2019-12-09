Tony Orlando & Crystal Gayle Live in Concert at the Cerritos Center

Tony Orlando & Crystal Gayle Live in Concert

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., January 24, 2020, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

(CCPA) gets ready to welcome music icons Tony Orlando and Crystal Gayle live in concert on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 PM. Gayle opens the show. Tickets start at $60 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Singer-songwriter TONY ORLANDO has proven his timelessness with a bevy of hits, including Candida, Knock Three Times, and the mega chart-buster Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree.

With Platinum and Gold albums and 15 Top 40 hits, Orlando is ranked in the “Top 100 Billboard Magazine Artists of All-Time.” He has been crowned “Casino Entertainer of the Year” and “Best All Around Entertainer” in Las Vegas four times. His honors also include three American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards for “Best Male Entertainer,” and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Orlando is also the recipient of the Jukebox “Artist of the Year” Award and the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor. The Congressional Medal of Honor Society awarded him the Bob Hope Award for “Excellence in Entertainment” to recognize his work with veterans.

Beguiling Grammy winner CRYSTAL GAYLE, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017, dominated music charts with Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue, I’ve Cried the Blue Right Out of My Eyes, Just You and I, and the No. One hit I’ll Get Over You.

A Country music favorite, Gayle boasts a series of accolades from the Country Music Association, the American Music Awards, and the American Music Operators Association.

Recognized by the Academy of Country Music with a 2016 Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award for her lifetime achievements in Country music, Gayle was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her Grammy-nominated album Someday and He Is Beautiful, packed with spiritual songs, paved the way to Gayle’s 2009 induction into the Christian Music Hall of Fame. She also contributed to the Grammy-winning children’s albums Sesame Country, Here Comes the Rainbow, and Songs From the Neighborhood – The Music of Mr. Rogers.

For tickets or more information Orlando and Gayle’s concert, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

