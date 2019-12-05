Free tickets available to high school students for ‘Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert’ at CCPA

STAFF REPORT

Los Angeles Symphony will present a holiday concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, December 15 at 7 p.m. A limited number of free tickets is available to high school students for this CCPA Performance Partner Program event.

Complimentary tickets are available only by visiting the CCPA Ticket Office at 18000 Park Plaza Drive in Cerritos and showing a current high school I.D. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There is a limit of two tickets per student and the last day to request tickets is Sunday, December 15 by 7 p.m. while supplies last.

The concert will feature 50 musicians, a 50-member choir and featured soloists led by Maestro Hyun S. Joo. It will showcase classic Opera arias, Christmas music and pieces by George Frideric Handel, John Rutter, Giuseppe Verdi and Gaetano Donizetti. Tickets are also available for sale and can be purchased at cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500. Prices range from $80 to $25 and the show has a no refund, no exchange policy.

For more information, please call (562) 916-8500.

