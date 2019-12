Laubscher Cheese Initiates a Voluntary Recall of Shredded Cheeses

STAFF REPORT

Laubscher Cheese is issuing a voluntary recall of shredded cheeses due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. These items have a production date on or after October 9, 2019 and were shipped to Paragon Foods beginning October 17, 2019.

Some pertinent information:

Random Product Samples may have tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes

They are contacting companies “out of an abundance of caution”

Currently there are no illnesses associated with this recall

