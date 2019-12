Kamala Harris Withdraws From Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday after months of slumping poll numbers, a dramatic comedown after her campaign began with significant promise.

The decision to drop out of the race comes after upheaval among staff and disarray among Ms. Harris’s own allies. She told supporters in an email on Tuesday that she lacked the money needed to fully finance a competitive campaign.

