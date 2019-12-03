FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS Returns to the Cerritos Center

By Popular Demand,

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Returns to the

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sat., January 18, 8:00 PM

and Sun., January 19, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – American icon Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons charmed generations of fans worldwide with the No. One hits Sherry and Big Girls Don’t Cry. The hit-makers return to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets, which start from $110, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Revered for his falsetto and three-octave range, legendary

crooner FRANKIE VALLI and his band THE FOUR SEASONS celebrate the classics that propelled them onto the music charts and into

entertainment history, including Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll, Who Loves You, and December 1963 (Oh, What a Night). From 1962 to 1978, Valli & The Four Seasons sold more than 100 million records, climbing music charts with a streak of Top 40 tunes that included C’mon Marianne, Watch the Flowers Grow, Working My Way Back to You, and Will You Love Me Tomorrow. When the Beatles and the British Invasion bands gripped the United States in the 1960s, Valli & The Four Seasons endured with their catchy Rock-Pop-Doo-Wop blend, delivering the popular hits Ronnie, Save It for Me, and Big Man in Town. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. It joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

A true American icon, Valli has bedazzled generations of fans and critics with a legendary string of solo hits, including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and the No. One song My Eyes Adored You and Grease. The New York Times hailed: “Valli’s falsetto was a force of nature that defied genre and gave [the Four Seasons] … an immediately identifiable sound.” This celebrated voice wowed critics and fans with an impressive string of individual hits, including the Top 40 tunes I Make a Fool of Myself, To Give (The Reason I Live), and Swearin’ to God. Valli & The Four Seasons’ appeal has withstood the test of time, even inspiring the successful Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

