La Palma to Hire Allan L. Roeder as Interim City Manager

ALLAN ROEDER

BY BRIAN HEWS

The La Palma City Council, at its regular Dec. 3 meeting, will hire former Costa Mesa and Fullerton City Manager Allan L. Roeder as their interim City Manager.

Roeder replaces Laurie A. Murray, who announced her retirement in September of this year.

The contract is good for up to one year, not to exceed 38 hours per week, at an hourly rate of $90.198, or not more than $3,427 per week.

Mr. Roeder has over twenty years of experience as a City Manager principally for the City of Costa Mesa and more recently as the Interim City Manager for the Cities of Fullerton and Garden Grove, and “has the knowledge and experience required to serve as the Interim City Manager pursuant to the Agreement.”

