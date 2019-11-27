IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ______________________________

State Assembly Majority leader Ian Caldaron ‘Will Not Seek Re-election’

STAFF REPORT

In a stunning statement, Assembly Majority leader Ian Caldaron (D-Whittier) said that he will not be seeking reelection to the State Assembly in 2020.

The Assembly Majority leader cited his growing family as a major reason for his departure.

“This has been a difficult decision, I’ve been proud to serve my community in the Assembly and have so much respect and admiration for my colleagues, I look forward to a productive year as I close out my tenure as a member of the legislature.”

