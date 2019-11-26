Central Basin Water Director Frank Heldman Resigns

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group has learned that embattled Central Basin water director Frank Heldman has resigned his position effective November 25.

Heldman is one of the unelected appointees selected under Assembly woman Cristina Garcia’s is Ab 1794, and was appointed by current general manager Kevin Hunt.

Heldman was recently removed from his WRD seat for unknown reasons.

In addition, HMG was told that Heldman helped a friend land the General Manager position at Maywood Mutual 2 Water.

Finally, HMG was told that Heldman was actively involved in attempting to position his company, Liberty Water, to take over Sativa water, instead of Central Basin.

Heldman was also forced to amend his statement of economic interest form 700’s recently to reflect his salary after Hews Media made a public records request.

