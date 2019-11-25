Unilever Food Solutions And Gordon Foods Issue Recall On Chicken Products

BY BRIAN HEWS
Unilever Food Solutions has issued a recall for chicken products because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recall includes only the following items and lot codes that were distributed by Gordon Food Service.
Customers who have additional questions can contact: Unilever Customer Service, 866-289-6067
GFS Item # Vendor Item # Description Lot Code
106089 3750088530
BASE CHIX 12-1#
KNORR
APR0420VAN, APR2820VAN, AUG2020VAN,
FEB1320VAN, JAN3020VAN, JUL0720VAN,
JUN1220VAN, MAR1920VAN, MAY2120VAN,
SEP1720VAN
130869 3750075850
BASE CHIX LO
SOD 12-1# KNORR
APR3020VAN, FEB0620VAN, JUL3020VAN,
JUN0420VAN, JUN2720VAN, MAR1020VAN,
MAR1220VAN, SEP2420VAN
348670 3750088130
BASE CHIX 12-1#
LEGO
AUG1520VAN, AUG1820VAN, AUG2020VAN,
JUN0620VAN, MAR2120VAN, MAR2420VAN,
MAR2520VAN, MAY3020VAN
372424 3750088530
BASE CHIX 12-1#
KNORR
APR0420VAN, APR2820VAN, AUG2020VAN,
FEB1320VAN, JAN3020VAN, JUL0720VAN,
JUN1220VAN, MAR1920VAN, MAY2120VAN,
SEP1720VAN
488047 4100003487
CUP-A-SOUP
CHIX NOODLE
4-22CT LPTN
AUG1920RK1, AUG2020RK1, AUG2120RK1,
AUG2220RK1, AUG2620RK1, AUG2720RK1,
AUG2820RK1, AUG2920RK1, JUL0120RK1,
JUL0220RK1, JUL0320RK1, JUL0420RK1, JUL0720RK1,
JUL0820RK1, JUL0920RK1, JUL1020RK1, JUL1120RK1,
JUN0220RK1, JUN0320RK1, JUN0420RK1,
MAY2620RK1, MAY2720RK1, MAY2820RK1,
MAY2920RK1, MAY3020RK1, SEP0820RK1,
SEP0920RK1, SEP1020RK1, SEP1120RK1,
SEP1220RK1, SEP1520RK1, SEP1620RK1,
SEP1720RK1, SEP1820RK1
746602 84151076
BASE/BOULLNS
KNORR ULT CHIX
GF 6-1#
APR0720VAN, APR2120VAN, AUG1120VAN,
AUG2520VAN, FEB0420VAN, FEB1820VAN,
JAN2120VAN, JUL1420VAN, JUL2820VAN,
JUL2920VAN, JUN0920VAN, JUN3020VAN,
MAR0320VAN, MAR2420VAN, MAY0520VAN,
MAY2820VAN, SEP0820VAN, SEP2220VAN
753605 84124169
SOUP CKN
TORTILLA 4-14.4Z
KNORR
APR2821PX8, APR2921PX8, FEB2621PX8,
JUL3021PX8, JUL3121PX8
814605 84124301
MIX SOUP CHIX
GUMBO 4-16.9Z
AUG1121PX8, JAN1121PX8, JUN1821PX8,
MAR2121PX8, MAY0721PX8, SEP1521PX8,
SEP1621PX8
907242 84125321
SOUP DU JOUR
CHIX W/WILD
RICE 4-30.2Z
AUG1321PX8, JAN1621PX8, JUL1621PX8, JUL1821PX8,
MAR2421PX8, MAY0821PX8, SEP2421PX8,
SEP2521PX8
908115 84124163
SOUP CHIX
DUMPLING
KNORR 4-22.9Z
JAN1621PX8
966559 84125200
SOUP CHIX
NOODLE 4-13.3Z
KNORR
APR2921PX8, APR3021PX8, AUG1421PX8,
AUG1821PX8, AUG1921PX8, FEB2421PX8,
FEB2521PX8, JAN1021PX8, JUL1521PX8, JUN2021PX8,
MAY0121PX8, SEP1621PX8, SEP1721PX8,
SEP1821PX8
977954 84125200
SOUP CHICKEN
NOODLE 4-13.3Z
APR2921PX8, APR3021PX8, AUG1421PX8,
AUG1821PX8, AUG1921PX8, FEB2421PX8,
FEB2521PX8, JAN1021PX8, JUL1521PX8, JUN2021PX8,
MAY0121PX8, SEP1621PX8, SEP1721PX8,
SEP1821PX8
987484 84124169
SOUP CHICKEN
TORTILLA KNORR
4-14.4Z
APR2821PX8, APR2921PX8, FEB2621PX8,
JUL3021PX8, JUL3121PX8
