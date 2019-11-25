Unilever Food Solutions And Gordon Foods Issue Recall On Chicken Products

BY BRIAN HEWS

Unilever Food Solutions has issued a recall for chicken products because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall includes only the following items and lot codes that were distributed by Gordon Food Service.

Customers who have additional questions can contact: Unilever Customer Service, 866-289-6067

GFS Item # Vendor Item # Description Lot Code

106089 3750088530

BASE CHIX 12-1#

KNORR

APR0420VAN, APR2820VAN, AUG2020VAN,

FEB1320VAN, JAN3020VAN, JUL0720VAN,

JUN1220VAN, MAR1920VAN, MAY2120VAN,

SEP1720VAN

130869 3750075850

BASE CHIX LO

SOD 12-1# KNORR

APR3020VAN, FEB0620VAN, JUL3020VAN,

JUN0420VAN, JUN2720VAN, MAR1020VAN,

MAR1220VAN, SEP2420VAN

348670 3750088130

BASE CHIX 12-1#

LEGO

AUG1520VAN, AUG1820VAN, AUG2020VAN,

JUN0620VAN, MAR2120VAN, MAR2420VAN,

MAR2520VAN, MAY3020VAN

372424 3750088530

BASE CHIX 12-1#

KNORR

APR0420VAN, APR2820VAN, AUG2020VAN,

FEB1320VAN, JAN3020VAN, JUL0720VAN,

JUN1220VAN, MAR1920VAN, MAY2120VAN,

SEP1720VAN

488047 4100003487

CUP-A-SOUP

CHIX NOODLE

4-22CT LPTN

AUG1920RK1, AUG2020RK1, AUG2120RK1,

AUG2220RK1, AUG2620RK1, AUG2720RK1,

AUG2820RK1, AUG2920RK1, JUL0120RK1,

JUL0220RK1, JUL0320RK1, JUL0420RK1, JUL0720RK1,

JUL0820RK1, JUL0920RK1, JUL1020RK1, JUL1120RK1,

JUN0220RK1, JUN0320RK1, JUN0420RK1,

MAY2620RK1, MAY2720RK1, MAY2820RK1,

MAY2920RK1, MAY3020RK1, SEP0820RK1,

SEP0920RK1, SEP1020RK1, SEP1120RK1,

SEP1220RK1, SEP1520RK1, SEP1620RK1,

SEP1720RK1, SEP1820RK1

746602 84151076

BASE/BOULLNS

KNORR ULT CHIX

GF 6-1#

APR0720VAN, APR2120VAN, AUG1120VAN,

AUG2520VAN, FEB0420VAN, FEB1820VAN,

JAN2120VAN, JUL1420VAN, JUL2820VAN,

JUL2920VAN, JUN0920VAN, JUN3020VAN,

MAR0320VAN, MAR2420VAN, MAY0520VAN,

MAY2820VAN, SEP0820VAN, SEP2220VAN

753605 84124169

SOUP CKN

TORTILLA 4-14.4Z

KNORR

APR2821PX8, APR2921PX8, FEB2621PX8,

JUL3021PX8, JUL3121PX8

814605 84124301

MIX SOUP CHIX

GUMBO 4-16.9Z

AUG1121PX8, JAN1121PX8, JUN1821PX8,

MAR2121PX8, MAY0721PX8, SEP1521PX8,

SEP1621PX8

907242 84125321

SOUP DU JOUR

CHIX W/WILD

RICE 4-30.2Z

AUG1321PX8, JAN1621PX8, JUL1621PX8, JUL1821PX8,

MAR2421PX8, MAY0821PX8, SEP2421PX8,

SEP2521PX8

908115 84124163

SOUP CHIX

DUMPLING

KNORR 4-22.9Z

JAN1621PX8

966559 84125200

SOUP CHIX

NOODLE 4-13.3Z

KNORR

APR2921PX8, APR3021PX8, AUG1421PX8,

AUG1821PX8, AUG1921PX8, FEB2421PX8,

FEB2521PX8, JAN1021PX8, JUL1521PX8, JUN2021PX8,

MAY0121PX8, SEP1621PX8, SEP1721PX8,

SEP1821PX8

977954 84125200

SOUP CHICKEN

NOODLE 4-13.3Z

APR2921PX8, APR3021PX8, AUG1421PX8,

AUG1821PX8, AUG1921PX8, FEB2421PX8,

FEB2521PX8, JAN1021PX8, JUL1521PX8, JUN2021PX8,

MAY0121PX8, SEP1621PX8, SEP1721PX8,

SEP1821PX8

987484 84124169

SOUP CHICKEN

TORTILLA KNORR

4-14.4Z

APR2821PX8, APR2921PX8, FEB2621PX8,

JUL3021PX8, JUL3121PX8

