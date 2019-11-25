PIH Health Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals 2020 By IBM Watson Health

Whittier, Calif. (November 25, 2019) – PIH Health was named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The study spotlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

This study is part of the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® program, using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in key clinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care. Indicators include: risk-adjusted inpatient mortality index, risk-adjusted complications index, mean 30-day risk-adjusted mortality rate, mean 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted length of stay, case mix- and wage-adjusted inpatient cost per case, 30-day episode payment, and adjusted operating profit margin. The study has been conducted annually since 1998.

“As advocates for wellness in our communities, PIH Health physicians and staff uphold standards for high-quality patient care every day,” said James R. West, president and chief executive officer of PIH Health. “We are honored to once again be named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals.”

Based on the results of this year’s study, we extrapolate that if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in the award-winning facilities:

· More than 11,000 additional lives could be saved;

· More than 2,800 additional heart patients could be complication-free; and

· Over $1.5 billion could be saved.

