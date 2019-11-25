IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ______________________________

Lakewood Station Deputy Seriously Injured by Car Driven By Suspect in Paramount

This evening, a Lakewood Station deputy responded to the area near Alondra Blvd and Downey Ave in the city of Paramount regarding a call for service.

During the course of the investigation, the deputy was struck by a vehicle which was unrelated to the initial call for service.

The driver was apprehended a short distance away by responding Lakewood deputies. The deputy is in serious condition at a local hospital at this time.

The investigation is still on-going at this time.

