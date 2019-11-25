BRITISH ROCK ROYALTY Jams at the Cerritos Center

CERRITOS, CA – This is a must-see show for classic Rock fans! British Rock Royalty rocks the night away at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 4 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

A high-energy showcase of the timeless hits of Pink Floyd, The Who, Queen, and Led Zeppelin, BRITISH ROCK ROYALTY is a treat for true Rock lovers. Vocalist-producer Brody Dolyniuk and his Los Angeles-based band present the songs live, faithful to their original recordings. Expect to enjoy classics from Comfortably Numb to Kashmir, and Bohemian Rhapsody to Pinball Wizard. Backed by state-of-the-art video, lighting, and lasers, the evening promises to be unique and unforgettable. For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

