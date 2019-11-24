Federal government representative tours Mexicali Valley and inspects the industrial Agro Park in Ejido Toluca

Fostering and completing productive chains in the Mexicali Valley is one of the main goals of the Industrial Agro park project being developed in the Mexicali Valley, said the Farming and Alimentary Security Secretary (SCSA) of Baja California, Hector Haros Encinas, who got together with the Work and Social Prevention Undersecretary of the Federal Government, Horacio Duarte Olivares, to inform him about the details of the project that the so called 4thTransformation of Baja California expects to detonate the Mexicali farming development.

For Governor Jaime Bonilla, the visit of Duarte, was of the utmost importance because the main goal is to create programs which may benefit the farm workers and Agro industrial owners, with social and labor conditions that fit into the workers welfare and to make an efficient production yield, Horacio Duarte, representing the Federal Government, acknowledged the job that Javier Navarro, agro and farming entrepreneur from GN group has been doing, in coordination with the SCSA in a unique project for the Northwestern region of Mexico.

