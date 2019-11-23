Man Found Dead Behind Cerritos Restaurant

Share this:

Tweet

Email



BY BRIAN HEWS

A man was found dead behind Jang Dok Dae Korean Restaurant located at 16440 Norwalk Blvd. this past Thursday morning, HMG-LCCN has learned.

Michael Gutierrrez, a 46 year-old man from Norwalk, was pronounced dead after fireman and paramedics arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Gutierrez died from a possible drug overdose.

The Cerritos Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and the LA County Coroner’s office responded to the location and took over the investigation.

Deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff’s station subsequently went Gutierrez’ home and notified his next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments