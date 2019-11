Consumers Should Avoid Romaine Lettuce from Salinas, CA.

United Fresh indicates the FDA will be advising consumers to avoid any romaine product from Salinas CA, and from the following counties: Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey and Santa Clara.

Romaine from other regions, as well as romaine grown indoors, are excluded from this advisory.

40 illnesses so far spanning 16 states. Illness onset dates range from Sept 24- Nov 10, and the outbreak is considered ongoing.

