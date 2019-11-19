Cerritos Center Announces Added Events for 2019-2020 Season

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is pleased to announce added events to the 2019-2020 Season: Air Supply and Disney – Dance Upon a Dream Starring Mackenzie Ziegler. Romance is in the air and on the stage when AIR SUPPLY returns to Cerritos on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Founded in the 1970s by United Kingdom-native Graham Russell and Australian-born Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply catapulted to the top of the music charts with a succession of No. One hits that included Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Here I Am (Just When I Thought I Was Over You), and Even the Nights Are Better. The Soft-Rock duo earned a place in the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame with timeless ballads such as Every Woman in the World, Making Love Out of Nothing at All, and Sweet Dreams.

Air Supply’s notable albums include News from Nowhere, Yours Truly, Across the Concrete Sky, Greatest Hits Live … Now and Forever, The Earth Is, The Book of Love, and Yours Truly. Air Supply’s latest release was Mumbo Jumbo, featuring the single Dance With Me. Celebrate the dazzling world of Disney with DISNEY – DANCE

UPON A DREAM STARRING MACKENZIE ZIEGLER. The dancer-social media sensation and talented dancers embark on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in our fast-moving world at the CCPA on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Video and music, with a twist, will be featured from beloved Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella. Ticket prices start at $70 and a VIP Meet & Greet package is available for $200.

Ziegler, 15, has become one of the most influential stars of Generation Z, garnering a social-media presence of more than 30 million followers. The Teen Choice Award winner’s songs include HOT, Nothing on Us, Wonderful, Monsters (aka Haters), Teamwork, Breathe, and What If. Ziegler, whose music videos have received more than 200 million views, has appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, the YouTube series Total Eclipse, and the films Ice Princess Lily and Let Us In. Purchase and select your seats to these shows at

cerritoscenter.com, the Ticket Office or by calling (562) 916-8500. # # #

