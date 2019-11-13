LAPD: NBC’s Dr. Bruce Hensel Arrested After Child Sex Crimes Probe

FROM KTLA
Dr. Bruce Hensel, who spent years as the chief medical correspondent at KNBC, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent of committing sex acts, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The 71-year-old was taken into custody in Beverly Hills around 10:15 a.m., according to an LAPD news release.
A child sexual exploitation investigation was launched after detectives learned a 9-year-old child was sharing inappropriate messages and photos with someone believed to be Hensel, officials said.
