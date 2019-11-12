Frankie Avalon & Chubby Checker Come to the Cerritos Center

Frankie Avalon & Chubby Checker Come

to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sun., January 5, 2020, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Two of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry will have you dancing in the aisles! Jam with Frankie Avalon and Chubby Checker at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $70. Checker opens the show.

Best known for his roles in the Beach Party movies and Grease, FRANKIE AVALON dominated with the No. One songs Why and Venus. In the post-Twist/pre-Beatles era, crooner Avalon made audiences swoon with a catchy collection of hits, including Bobby Sox to Stockings, the Top 10 hit De De Dinah, Just Ask Your Heart, I’ll Wait for You, and A Boy Without a Girl.

By the time he was age 12, Avalon had appeared on The Perry Como Show and The Jackie Gleason Show. Those television credits paved the way for a successful acting career with roles in the popular films Beach Party, Muscle Beach Party, and Bikini Beach, all of which also featured popular ex-Mouseketeer Annette Funicello. Avalon also appeared in Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, The Take, and John Wayne’s The Alamo. CHUBBY CHECKER has kept generations of audiences twisting with Billboard-charting hits, sparking an international Twist craze with Twistin’ the Night Away and his signature song, The Twist, which catapulted to No. One in 1960 and again in 1962. He scored a “Best Rock & Roll Recording” Grammy for the catchy Let’s Twist Again. The hits kept coming – the No. One Pony Time, Knock Down the Walls, The Fly, The Hucklebuck, Twist Around the Clock, Slow Twistin’, Dancin’ Party, Popeye the Hitchhiker, The Limbo Rock, Birdland, Twist It Up, and Loddy Lo. In 2007, Chubby Checker dominated the No. One spot again with Knock Down the Walls, which ruled Billboard’s dance chart For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

