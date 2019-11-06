STRAIGHT NO CHASER Cuts to the Chase at the Cerritos Center

CERRITOS, CA. – Ten years after turning a collegiate hobby

into a recording career that has taken this a cappella group around the world, STRAIGHT NO CHASER has built a massive fan base while earning a reputation for unforgettable live performances. Since the release of its first album Holiday Spirits in 2008, the ensemble has sold more than 1.6 million albums. The a cappella sensation livens up the night at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $60.

It all started in 2006, when band member Randy Stine posted a clip on YouTube of Straight No Chaser singing The 12 Days of Christmas at a 1998 performance. It went viral and caught Atlantic Records’ attention, leading to a record deal. The band’s acclaimed One Shot record traced the group’s unlikely rise from an undergraduate singing group at Indiana University to an Atlantic Records act with a devoted international fan base. Along the way, Straight No Chaser has amassed more than 100 million YouTube views. The group’s latest album is Open Bar, featuring the group’s trademark re-workings of some of Pop culture’s best loved bar-themed songs of the last few decades, including Take Me Home Tonight made famous by the late Eddie Money; Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey; Dan + Shay’s Tequila; and Smash Mouth’s All Star.

The members of Straight No Chaser are Stine, Jerome Collins, Walter Chase, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan, David Roberts, and Tyler Trepp. They are all involved in choosing songs to perform, which range from R&B and old-school Funk to Folk and classic Rock. In addition to Motownphilly/This Is How We Do It, the group tackles Ricky Martin’s Livin La Vida Loca, Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way, James Brown’s Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag, Percy Sledge’s When a Man Loves a Woman, Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend, Johnny Cash’s I’ve Been Everywhere, and Simon &

Garfunkel’s Homeward Bound.

The group has collaborated with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Dolly Parton and has performed on television’s Today and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

