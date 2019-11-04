Veterans Day LA Coming to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA—Veterans and all community members are invited to attend Veterans Day LA outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 11, 2019. The inaugural event aims to begin an annual tradition to Los Angeles County to celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. The Coliseum’s historic torch will be lit at 11 am to mark the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” the exact time in which the armistice ended World War I.

“Veterans Day LA will be a celebration of veterans, their service to this nation, and an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Chair of Veterans Day LA. “The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is more than a stadium—it is a living memorial to our nation’s veterans. Together we are going to light the historic Coliseum torch and recommit our support to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for us and continue to contribute so much to our communities and our country.”

The event will include a formal ceremony emceed by comedian, radio host and veteran James P. Connolly, and will feature LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, National Guard Veteran– presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Army Veteran and Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs–Senator Bob Archuleta, Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris, the first African American woman to be an Airforce Lieutenant General, and Army Veteran –LA Metro CEO Phil Washington.

The event runs from 9 am to 4 pm with the formal ceremony starting promptly at 10 am.

After the formal ceremony, there will be an all-day Veterans Resource Fair, displays, aerial demonstrations, live performances, sneak previews of upcoming films, food trucks, and more.

Veterans Day LA is completely free and open to the public. The event runs from 10am to 4pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as the formal program will begin promptly at 10am.

Members of the public can get their free ticket at www.veteransdayla.org. You can also follow Veterans Day LA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsorship provided by United Airlines, ABC7, the LA Rams, Lionsgate, and the LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

