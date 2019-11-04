Mann Packing Co., Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Vegetable Products Sold in the United States and Canada Due to Potential Health Risks

Business Wire – Nov 03 15:07 EDT

SALINAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mann Packing Co., Inc. announced today the voluntary recall of over 100 vegetable products sold to select retailers in the United States and Canada. The voluntary recall is a response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

The vegetables are sold under Trader Joes, Del Monte, and Mann’s labels.

Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenesis an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

The full list of products and all corresponding product images are available at mannpackingproductlist11-2019.us and mannpackingproductlist11-2019.ca

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

