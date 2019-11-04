Celtic Angels Christmas Spreads Holiday Cheer at Cerritos Center

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Welcomes

the Celtic Knight Dancers and

The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin

In Celtic Angels Christmas

on Sun., December 22, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Celtic Angels Christmas spreads the magic of the season in an uplifting family-friendly celebration featuring holiday music from across the centuries. Spend quality time with your loved ones at this show at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, December 22 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $40.

If you have never heard Ding Dong Merrily on High performed as a toe-tapping instrumental reel or In Dulci Jubilo as an Irish jig, then you’re in for quite a treat, not to mention the angelic vocal and evocative instrumental Irish renditions of In the Bleak Mid Winter Snow, and Silent Night.

Produced in Ireland, CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS enraptures

audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring performance encompassing vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites from across the centuries. The songs span Irish, contemporary, and original Christmas themes – all delivered with a Celtic twist. The tunes will be performed by Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston, and Laura Mullane and enhanced by stunning dance routines from the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring former lead dancers of Riverdance – Patrick O’Mahoney and Blaine Donovan.

The performers, drawn from the Irish Cultural Academy, have performed on six continents, gracing the stages of some of the world’s greatest venues, such as Moscow’s Kremlin State Palace, Beijing Opera House, the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Radio City Music Hall, The Kennedy Center, London’s Hyde Park, Sydney Opera House, Egypt’s Giza Pyramids, and Ireland’s two 80,000-capacity venues: Croke Park & Slane Castle. The troupe has also performed for three Irish Presidents, three U.S. Presidents, the Queen of England, President of the People’s Republic of China, the Empress of Japan, Prince Albert of Monaco, and Aung San Suu Kyi of Burma.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

