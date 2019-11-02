Public Health Alerts Residents of Recall of Wawona Frozen Foods, Raspberries and Frozen Berry Mixes sold at Aldi Grocery Stores

Possible Exposure to Hepatitis A Virus

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is working closely with The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Food and Drug Branch, in coordination with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to alert consumers to a recall of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores, as well as frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores because they could potentially be contaminated with Hepatitis A virus (HAV).

To date, no cases of acute HAV associated with the recalled product have been identified. Although no cases have been identified, because the virus can persist in frozen product, consumers are urged to see if they have product in the freezer and discard it or take it back to the store it was purchased in.

HAV is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. An HAV infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, HAV infections can progress to liver failure. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, HAV infection may be asymptomatic.

Persons who may have consumed the affected products should consult their health care provider to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of HAV should contact their health providers or the Public Health immediately.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in the following sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were distributed throughout stores in Aldi and Raley’s Family of Fine store chains. The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile. No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary and precautionary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com.

Wawona Frozen Foods is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as Aldi and Raley’s to facilitate an efficient and complete recall of the frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries.

For more information see the FDA recall alert:

