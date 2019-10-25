Whitney High Takes First Round Volleyball Match Against Bell Gardens

Share this:

Tweet

Email



in the first round of the CIF volleyball playoffs, Cerritos based Whitney High defeated Bell Gardens 25-19, 27-25, 25-21



Nika Fedorova had 36 Assists, 24 Digs, and 3 Aces.

Skye Garcia had 18 Kills and 18 Digs.

Chizaram Izima had 8 Kills and 8 blocks.

Ola Ogan had 6 Kills, while Reese Guitche had 15 digs, and Giana Medina 10 Digs.

Whitney coach Alfonso Ledezma told HMG, “Its been 18 long years for this program to finally get to the second round. The last time that happened was back in 2001. We have a tougher task tomorrow playing Valley View and if we can get it done then we will make history again and accomplish another task. That is to get to the Quarterfinals since the last time was back in 2000 which has been 19 long years.”



Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments