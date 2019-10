Additional Measles Case Confirmed in a Los Angeles County Resident

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an additional confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident and is looking to identify others who are at risk for measles. Public Health urges residents, especially those who travel internationally and those who have not been fully protected against measles, to get the measles immunization in order to better protect their individual health and to prevent the spread of measles to others.

Other people may have been exposed to measles since public locations were visited by the person with measles while infectious. The potential public exposure locations, days and times were as follows:

Date and Time Location October 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CVS Pharmacy4707 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 October 19, 2019, 12:35 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ralph’s4760 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

Anyone who may have been at these locations on these dates during these timeframes may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed and should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

Currently, there have been 20 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to 11 non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments). This case is linked to a recent case in LA County. The majority of cases to date were unimmunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.

