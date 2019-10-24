DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2019 Comes to Cerritos Center

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019

With Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington,

and Special Guest Chris Walker

Ring in the Holidays

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Fri., December 20, 8:00 PM

and Sat., December 21, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The New York Times declared, “By all rights, smooth jazz should own the holiday season, and the saxophonist Dave Koz is better positioned than anyone to make it so.” Gather up the family and get into the spirt of the season with DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2019 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) at 8 p.m. on. Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. Tickets start at $60.

Platinum-selling saxophonist-composer DAVE KOZ has sold millions of albums worldwide, including Lucky Man, and the holiday CDs Ultimate Christmas, December Makes Me Feel This Way, and A Smooth Jazz Christmas. The Seattle Times praised the six-time Grammy nominee, citing in particular Koz’s “clean, fluid sax lines, which have been heard on a variety of recordings, from U2’s R&B remix of When Love Comes to Town … to albums by Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Richard Marx, Gladys Knight, and Donny Osmond.” Koz’s Saxophonic album was nominated for a Grammy and an “Image Award” from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Since 1994, Koz has hosted the popular syndicated radio program The Dave Koz Radio Show, which spotlights who’s who and the latest sounds in the Smooth Jazz genre.

Two-time Grammy nominee JONATHAN BUTLER has the “dynamic

energy of a young James Brown, ripping off guitar licks with the creative ingenuity of a George Benson, singing with the style and communication of an Al Jarreau,” lauded the Los Angeles Times. The singer-guitarist busted racial barriers and stereotypes with his debut single, Lies, which was the first song by a black musician to be played on white radio stations in South Africa. The hit catapulted Butler into the international limelight, and he followed with the Grammy-nominated instrumental Going Home and the ballad Sarah, Sarah, which confirmed his position in popular music. Butler’s collection of diverse albums includes Surrender, The Worship Project, Jonathan, Brand New Day, and So Strong.

Singer-songwriter MELISSA MANCHESTER catapulted to national attention with Whenever I Call You Friend and Don’t Cry Out Loud, which were both nominated for Grammys. She cemented her standing in the music industry with a Grammy for the Pop hit You Should Hear How She Talks About You and garnered more acclaim for Walk on By. In 1998, the songstress released Joy, which The New York Times hailed as “a heartfelt Christmas album that sounds classic on first listen.” The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences honored Manchester with the Governor’s Award for her contributions to the music industry. One of the most creative and successful contemporary Soul and Jazz saxophonists in the world, MICHAEL LINGTON has wowed the Jazz world with his critically acclaimed albums Silver Lining, Second Nature, and Pure. Lington was nominated for the 2009 Canadian Smooth Jazz “Instrumentalist of the Year” Award in for his 2008 release

Heat.

Special guest CHRIS WALKER, who was legend Al Jarreau’s

bassist and musical director, topped the R&B charts with his songs Giving You All My Love and Take Time. Walker recently partnered with Koz for the worldwide release of A Tribute to The Man – The Legacy – AL JARREAU.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

